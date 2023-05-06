Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LAND stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

