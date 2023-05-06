Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LAND stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
