Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.46, but opened at $50.60. Glaukos shares last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 46,856 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Glaukos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

