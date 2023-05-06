Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Shares of GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

