Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.26

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 71248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

