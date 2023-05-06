Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.10%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

