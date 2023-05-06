Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.