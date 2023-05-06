H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

