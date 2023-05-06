H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $103.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Danske raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

