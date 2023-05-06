Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,016 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.88 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

