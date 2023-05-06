Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $47.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

HWC opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

