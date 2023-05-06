Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

