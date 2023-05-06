Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $509,000 Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

