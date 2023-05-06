Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $537,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 177.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISEE opened at $38.02 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

