Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $740,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,415 shares of company stock worth $40,186,637. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.