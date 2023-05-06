Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $854,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $337,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

