Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $564,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $189,268,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $16,899,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $15,988,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $12,042,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $10,338,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

