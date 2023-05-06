Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 4.8 %

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,003.73 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,091.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $808.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

