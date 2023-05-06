Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,700 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 96,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 252,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 128.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Further Reading

