Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,900 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $98.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.