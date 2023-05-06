Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.87 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

