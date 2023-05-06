Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 195,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after buying an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after buying an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.