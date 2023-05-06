Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 4600504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

