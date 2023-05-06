Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Up 9.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 153,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 545,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 1,094,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 802,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

