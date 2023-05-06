HC Wainwright Weighs in on Vizsla Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

