Head to Head Comparison: Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) vs. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a summary of current ratings for Aziyo Biologics and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 327.08%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $104.45, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $49.19 million 0.79 -$32.90 million ($2.40) -1.00 Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.83 $272.05 million $1.61 51.63

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -66.88% -1,819.23% -54.23% Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Aziyo Biologics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. T

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.