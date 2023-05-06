Head-To-Head Contrast: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $639.54 million 5.95 $117.25 million $0.23 73.65 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.05

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.02% 1.38% 0.79% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 243.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

