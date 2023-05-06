Head to Head Review: Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $16.26 billion 0.60 $623.00 million $9.20 15.84 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 21.88 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 5.66% 27.91% 1.54% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reinsurance Group of America and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 6 0 2.60 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus target price of $155.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other. The U.S. and Latin America segment markets individual and group life and health reinsurance to domestic clients for a variety of products through yearly renewable term agreements, coinsurance, and modified coinsurance. The Canada segment offers individual life reinsurance, and, to a lesser extent, creditor, group life and health, critical illness, and disability reinsurance, through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment serves individual and group life and health products through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements, reinsurance of critical illness coverage that provides a benefit in the event of the diagnosis of a pre-defined critical illness, and underwritten annuities. The Asia Pacific segment consists of individual and group life and health reinsurance, critical illness coverage, disability, and superannuati

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

