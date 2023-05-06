Head to Head Review: RXO (NYSE:RXO) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and Daseke’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get RXO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.47 $92.00 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.77 billion 0.19 $50.20 million $0.68 11.18

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Daseke.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Daseke 2.83% 38.92% 4.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares RXO and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RXO and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 12 4 0 2.25 Daseke 0 0 2 0 3.00

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Daseke has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than RXO.

Summary

Daseke beats RXO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Daseke

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.