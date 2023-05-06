Head to Head Survey: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Highlands REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Highlands REIT has a beta of 44.54, indicating that its stock price is 4,354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.97 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 4.93 $29.72 million $2.32 6.83

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -24.44% -3.14% -2.43% Alpine Income Property Trust 70.78% 11.49% 5.68%

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

