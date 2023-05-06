Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.11

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.39. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,350,712 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. HSBC cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Hexagon AB (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.56%.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.