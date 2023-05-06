Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.6 %

HIMS stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,918. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 665,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 123,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.