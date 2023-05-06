Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.99. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.