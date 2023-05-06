Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.75. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 22,326 shares changing hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,598,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.