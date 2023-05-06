Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 304.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 171,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

