Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $17.10. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1,269,699 shares changing hands.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

