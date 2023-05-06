Howard Hughes (HHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $76.64 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.
Insider Activity at Howard Hughes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $148,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.