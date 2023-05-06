Howard Hughes (HHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $76.64 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 113,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,197. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $148,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

