HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.68) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC to a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.75) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.31) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 599.80 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 576.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.85. The firm has a market cap of £119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,333.33%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

