HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $727.10.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.