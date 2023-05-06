Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

