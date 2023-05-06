Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

HURN stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

