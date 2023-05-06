iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of IAG opened at C$88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.15.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.113867 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

