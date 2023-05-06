IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $488.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,967. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

