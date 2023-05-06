IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,109 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $307,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.