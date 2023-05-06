IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 11,220 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.8 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

