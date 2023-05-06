IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,523 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $212.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

