IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.