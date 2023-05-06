IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

