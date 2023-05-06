IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,094,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

