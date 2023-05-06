IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $589,174,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 679,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

