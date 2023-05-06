IFP Advisors Inc Has $768,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $212.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.